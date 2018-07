Dubin newspaper staff treated for chemical burns after opening package

15 July 2018

A member of staff at The Sunday World newspaper in Dublin has been treated for chemical burns after opening a package containing sulphuric acid.

The package arrived at INM offices in Independent House from Spain at the end of last month, but details have just been revealed.

Gardaí and Interpol are investigating if it was sent in error or if it was a deliberate attack.

-Digital Desk

