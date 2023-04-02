Dublin Airport issues warning to passengers as protest causes huge disruption

Dublin Airport is warning anyone heading to the airport this afternoon to leave early.
A protest is underway close to the airport roundabout.
In an update, the airport says that traffic is heavy on the roads and advised passengers to allow additional time.
Due to a protest at the Airport Roundabout, traffic exiting @DublinAirport is currently disrupted. @GardaTraffic is at the scene managing traffic assisted by Airport Police. Passengers travelling to and from the airport this afternoon should allow additional time if possible. pic.twitter.com/vrkIBVhZHK
— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 2, 2023