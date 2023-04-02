Play Button
Dublin Airport issues warning to passengers as protest causes huge disruption

Dayna Kearney
Dublin Airport is warning anyone heading to the airport this afternoon to leave early.

A protest is underway close to the airport roundabout.

In an update, the airport says that traffic is heavy on the roads and advised passengers to allow additional time.

