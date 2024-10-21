Dublin Airport passengers advised to check for updates following Storm Ashley

Passengers flying out of Dublin Airport today are advised to check for updates with their airline.

The Dublin Airport Authority has confirmed a number of flights have already been cancelled, following knock-on delays from Storm Ashley.

Yesterday, 81 flights were cancelled, 39 go-arounds were performed and 34 aircraft opted to divert to other airports.

In a statement online this morning, Dublin airport said: " Winds have eased considerably this morning and our first wave of flights is moving very well.

"However, as a result of Sunday’s disruption at airports across Ireland, the UK and Europe, some knock-on delays today are inevitable as several airlines have aircraft out of position.

"A small number of flights have already been cancelled by airlines for today. Passengers due to fly today are advised to check with their airline for latest updates regarding their flight.

"We thank passengers for their patience and our airport teams for their incredible work on what was a challenging day."

