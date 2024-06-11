Dublin Airport submits plans for plane-spotting facility

Dublin Airport has submitted plans to Fingal County Council seeking permission to develop a new dedicated viewing area for plane spotting.

The proposed 'Aircraft Observation Facility' will allow members of the public to watch planes take off and land.

The planned site is on Old Airport Road, which is currently used as an informal airport viewing point, known as 'The Mound', which is fully owned by the airport.

The facility will provide a clear view of Dublin Airport's south and cross-wind runways, with a 22-space car park, bike parking, and an elevated covered platform with seating.

Dublin Airport's managing director Gary McLean said such observation facilities "are a feature of airports around the world".

"This location has been an informal 'plane-spotting' area over the past 40 years and we think it's time to put a more formal facility in place.

"It's a rite of passage for kids in Dublin to be taken to 'The Mound' to watch the planes landing and taking off at the airport.

"This new facility would make it safer and more enjoyable for users and we think it’s a facility that the local community will enjoy," Mr McLean added.

