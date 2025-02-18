Dublin Airport weather station records 0.0 hours of sunshine for 9 days straight

Met Éireann hasn't recorded a single hour of sunshine in Dublin over the last 9 days.

The weather service's Agricultural Data Report shows the monitoring station at Dublin Airport recorded 0.0 hours of sunshine over the last week.

There's also been 32 per cent more rain than normal in the capital at this time of year.

However, it looks as though the clouds and rain could be easing this week.

Met Éireann is forecasting a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells this weekend.

