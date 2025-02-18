Play Button
News

Dublin Airport weather station records 0.0 hours of sunshine for 9 days straight

Dublin Airport weather station records 0.0 hours of sunshine for 9 days straight
11 March 2021, Lower Saxony, Hanover: Dark clouds pass over windmills. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Éireann hasn't recorded a single hour of sunshine in Dublin over the last 9 days.

The weather service's Agricultural Data Report shows the monitoring station at Dublin Airport recorded 0.0 hours of sunshine over the last week.

There's also been 32 per cent more rain than normal in the capital at this time of year.

However, it looks as though the clouds and rain could be easing this week.

Advertisement

Met Éireann is forecasting a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells this weekend.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Government to consider new 'tourist tax' in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Three men found guilty of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry

 By Beat News
News 3

Two men arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin on Saturday

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement