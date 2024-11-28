Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Dublin and Cork Airports latest to pull McGregor alcohol

Dublin and Cork Airports latest to pull McGregor alcohol
Conor McGregor file pic, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dublin and Cork Airports will no longer sell alcohol brands linked to Conor McGregor.

The DAA is the latest organisation to reveal it won't stock Proper Number Twelve or Forged Irish Stout.

In a statement, issued this morning, a spokesperson from the DAA said it would be removed from both bars and duty-free.

"The DAA can confirm that "Proper No 12" whiskey was removed from sale in both Dublin and Cork airports over the weekend.

Advertisement

"We can confirm that none of the bars in Dublin or Cork airports sell either "Proper No 12" or "Forged Irish Stout".

Wetherspoons have also announced they're pulling his stout from all their Irish pubs.

It comes after the MMA fighter lost a civil lawsuit to Nikita Hand for assault.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Man arrested following fatal Wexford crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 2

Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 3

Road closed in Wexford following serious collision

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement