Dublin and Cork Airports latest to pull McGregor alcohol

Dublin and Cork Airports will no longer sell alcohol brands linked to Conor McGregor.

The DAA is the latest organisation to reveal it won't stock Proper Number Twelve or Forged Irish Stout.

In a statement, issued this morning, a spokesperson from the DAA said it would be removed from both bars and duty-free.

"The DAA can confirm that "Proper No 12" whiskey was removed from sale in both Dublin and Cork airports over the weekend.

"We can confirm that none of the bars in Dublin or Cork airports sell either "Proper No 12" or "Forged Irish Stout".

Wetherspoons have also announced they're pulling his stout from all their Irish pubs.

It comes after the MMA fighter lost a civil lawsuit to Nikita Hand for assault.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

