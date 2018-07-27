Dublin City Council concerned about plans for Garda control centre near Heuston Station

Dublin City Council concerned about plans for Garda control centre near Heuston Station27 July 2018
Dublin City Council has raised serious concerns about plans for a Garda command and control centre near Heuston Station.
The Office of Public Works has to find a new home for the HQ which is currently on Harcourt Street.
It is considering an €80m project on Military Road between Heuston Station and IMMA.
But Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe has outlined some major reservations.
He said:
“They are putting in a massive amount of car parking, 440% of the maximum that we allow in our development plan. They are building over a proposed cycle route, a greenway that links the city with Kilmainham and they are building over some heritage structures. There is a lot of concerns about this”.
