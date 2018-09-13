Dublin City Council has decided not to endorse any candidates for the upcoming Presidential election.
At a special council meeting today, councillors heard from a number of Presidential hopefuls including journalist Gemma O’Doherty, businessman Peter Casey and actress Sarah Louise Mulligan.
@KieranBinchy & I formally propose that @DubCityCouncil NOT nominate any candidate for the #Presidency pic.twitter.com/i24PZpEHfV
— Cllr. Ray McAdam (@RayMcAdam) September 13, 2018
The motion to not endorse any candidate was put forward by Councillors Ray McAdam and Kieran Binchy, with their fellow Councillors voting 29-9 to approve the motion.
Cllr McAdam claimed today’s meeting reiterated why President Michael D Higgins, who is seeking re-election, “has been an outstanding President for our country & should remain in the job for another 7 years”.
What I have seen today during @DubCityCouncil #PE18 nominating meeting reiterates why @PresidentIRL #MichaelDHiggins has been an outstanding #President for our country & should remain in the job for another 7 years.
— Cllr. Ray McAdam (@RayMcAdam) September 13, 2018
Businessman Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman have the backing of the required four local authorities so far, meaning they will be on the Presidential ballot alongside President Higgins.
Only one other presidential hopeful, Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy, only needs the support of one more council to secure his place on the final ballot.
Sinn Féin is also due to put forward a candidate on Sunday.