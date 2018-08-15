Almost €17m has been spent on renovating family hubs for homeless people in Dublin city alone.

Meanwhile, legal action has begun against activists who have taken over a derelict house in Summerhill.

Dublin City Council has spent €16.8m so far on doing up former commercial or public buildings to house homeless families.

The figures have been released to the Irish Times under freedom of information, with the bill expected to rise as more hubs are renovated.

They have shared cooking and laundry facilities and are being used for emergency accommodation instead of hotels.

The most expensive project has been refurbishing a former Probation Service building in Crumlin at €2.7m.

It comes as activists occupying a vacant rental property in Summerhill are served notice to quit.

The group says it plans to continue with their housing protest despite the injunction.

