Dublin Lidl to reopen following attack during Storm Emma

20 July 2018

Fortunestown Lidl is set to reopen this August.

The West Dublin branch suffered severe damage during Storm Emma when it was attacked during blizzard conditions in March.

The new store – set to open on August 30 – will incorporate features such as LED lighting, sensor controlled exterior sun blinds and high insulation external cladding.

Floor space in the store has increased from 997m2 to 1698m2 and customer car parking facilities have almost doubled and will include a number of electric vehicle charging points.

Online footage of the attack on the Lidl store in Fortunestown back during Storm Emma.

In a statement, Lidl said:

[quote]The store team that were redeployed to other stores in the area following the incident in March look forward to returning to the new store in August and welcoming back valued customers in the local community who have been extremely supportive over the last few months.[/quote]

Eight men were charged with theft, burglary and trespassing offenses following the incident.

An array of social media footage appeared to show looting at the store as well as heavy machinery being used to damage the property.

Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss