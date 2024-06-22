Dublin man (38) charged with murder over Finglas stabbing

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a father of two who died following a stabbing in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday.

Michael Ryan (51), of Carton Road, Poppintree, was found with severe injuries at about 12.30am on Thursday on Hampton Wood Way, St Margaret's Road.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Joseph Lawlor (38), of Hampton Wood Road, Finglas, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

Gardaí in Finglas arrested Mr Lawlor on Friday, charging him with Mr Ryan's murder.

Dressed in a navy sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black shoes, he stood silently with his hands clasped during the brief court hearing.

Garda Shane Gallagher told the court that Mr Lawlor was charged at 5.17pm on Friday and was handed a true copy of the charge to which he "made no reply".

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave, instructed by solicitor Niall O'Connor, asked that his client be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Counsel said his client wished to appear in person at his next hearing rather than via videolink.

Judge Hughes noted the request and asked if the garda wished for the case to be listed to serve Mr Lawlor with a book of evidence or for the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be conveyed.

Garda Gallagher said the case should be scheduled for the DPP's directions.

Judge Hughes remanded Mr Lawlor, who has yet to indicate a plea, in custody to appear on June 28th.

The judge granted legal aid after noting the accused was on social welfare and unemployed.

