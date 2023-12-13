Dublin museum announces exhibition in honour of Shane MacGowan and The Pogues

Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, has unveiled a temporary exhibition dedicated to The Pogues and the late Shane MacGowan.

Developed in collaboration with Hot Press, it covers the evolution of the band, the rise of punk rock, and the role of the Irish diaspora on the British music scene.

The exhibition will run until the end of January at the museum on Dublin's Custom House Quay.

It will feature contributions from Siobhan MacGowan, Glen Hansard, Nick Cave, the producer of Fairytale of New York Steve Lillywhite, Imelda May, and Hot Press editor Niall Stokes.

The will also be material from the Hot Press archive, from Shane’s family and from the family of the late Frank Murray, the band’s original manager. Epic said it will be a 'must-see' for music fans.

By James Cox

