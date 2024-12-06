Dublin Rape Crisis Centre welcome decision to award costs to Nikita Hand

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre have welcomed the decision to award costs to Nikita Hand from her civil action case against MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

The High Court ordered McGregor to pay her legal costs which were awarded at the ordinary level .

It's been almost two weeks since a jury found in favour of Ms. Hand, who claimed Conor McGregor raped her in a penthouse suite of a Dublin hotel.

Chief Executive Rachel Morrogh said: “This decision will reinforce the public’s belief that justice has been done in this case. Although for Nikita Hand, this case was always about the verdict, it was also important that both symbolically and financially, justice didn’t give with one hand and take away with the other.

“The costs awarded this afternoon underscore the significant consequences arising from Nikita Hand’s courage and her brave legal action.

“We in Dublin Rape Crisis Centre are so pleased for Nikita Hand and we thank her for holding the torch of justice high since 2018, despite efforts to extinguish it. We wish her continued healing and health as she rebuilds her life with her family.

“We also thank her for her bravery in highlighting the issues that face victims and survivors of sexual violence.

“We hope that blaming, shaming and discrediting victims will become something of the past and that this trial marks a turning point where survivors can hope for a better experience through the court process.”

