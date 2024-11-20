Play Button
Dublin rioter (28) jailed for 6 and a half years for burning garda car

Photo: Collins
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to six and a half years in jail, for his involvement in the Dublin riots.

Declan Donaghey, of Williams Place Upper, on Dorset Street, was charged with arson, violent disorder, criminal damage and rioting.

The court heard the violence in Dublin on the 23rd of November last year was, “one of the gravest examples of public disorder in the history of the State.”

Donaghey was caught on camera throwing a burning box into the back of a garda patrol car, causing it to be completely destroyed by fire.

He also damaged a second garda car by jumping on the bonnet; and he also attacked a migrant centre.

Following his arrest, he insisted he wasn’t a racist, and just got “caught up in it” after hearing about the earlier attack at a school.

When Gardai asked if he thought he made a difference, he replied, “no, I only made myself look like a scumbag.”

He’s been jailed for a total of seven and a half years, with the final year suspended.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

