Dublin’s first-ever Trans Pride Parade takes place today.

Dozens of organisations will gather at Liberty Hall at 2pm, before marching to Fairview Park where the first Pride protest took place 35 years ago.

The initial march took place following the murder of Declan Flynn in 1983 when 200 people took to the streets of the capital to protest violence against members of Ireland’s LGBT community.

Record numbers attended last month’s Pride Parade in Dublin.

However the co-organiser of today’s march, Thomas White, says there is a need for a separate event to deal with ongoing issues.

He said: “Dublin Trans Pride is specifically a trans orientated event.

“We feel the trans community needs a space and voice and a platform to be able to express the needs that the community has…

“We felt Dublin Pride itself is an extremely corporatised event that doesn’t reflect the needs of the community as a whole very well.”

The demands of Trans Pride Dublin are:

Free Trans Healthcare based on the informed consent model

An End to IGM (Intersex Genital Mutilation).

Legislation for Non-Binary People

An End to Violence Against Trans People

Funding for Trans-Inclusive Mental Health Services

An End to Direct Provision

Increase to the amount of LGBTQAI+ refugees being accepted into Ireland

Funding for Social Housing

A Reformed Justice System that treats Victims of Hate Crimes, Transphobic Violence and Sexual Assault with respect and dignity.

Hate Crime Legislation that includes gender identity.

Free Access to PrEP

A Ban On Conversion Therapy

An End To The Blood Ban

Decriminalisation of Sex Workers

Separation of Church and State

