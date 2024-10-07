Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

E-scooters banned from public transport from today

E-scooters banned from public transport from today
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are to be banned from public transport from today.

The National Transport Authority has said the move has been made to help prevent the risk of combustion on board buses and trains.

In a statement issued earlier this year, the NTA said it's been prompted by safety concerns in relation to many lithium-ion batteries which are commonplace in such devices.

It says such batteries are known to develop internal faults, leading to overheating and combustion which has already resulted in recent fires and thick black smoke on board public transport in Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Similar restrictions are already in place in Berlin, Barcelona, and the UK.

The move will only apply to e-scooters but not e-bikes or mobility scooters.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Over €380,000 raised for Irishman who died in Australia workplace accident

 By Rachael Dunphy
Win 2

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Drag Queens Ireland!

 By Claire Rowe
News 3

Two vehicle collision in Waterford City

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement