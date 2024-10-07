E-scooters banned from public transport from today

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are to be banned from public transport from today.

The National Transport Authority has said the move has been made to help prevent the risk of combustion on board buses and trains.

In a statement issued earlier this year, the NTA said it's been prompted by safety concerns in relation to many lithium-ion batteries which are commonplace in such devices.

It says such batteries are known to develop internal faults, leading to overheating and combustion which has already resulted in recent fires and thick black smoke on board public transport in Madrid and Barcelona.

Similar restrictions are already in place in Berlin, Barcelona, and the UK.

The move will only apply to e-scooters but not e-bikes or mobility scooters.

