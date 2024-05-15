E-scooters to be banned for under 16s from next week

E-scooters are to be banned for under 16-year-olds from next week.

From next Monday, electric scooters will be legal, but those under 16 cannot use them in a public place.

The new regulations from the Department of Transport have set a speed limit of 20km an hour on all public roads.

The legislation also states scooters cannot be fitted with a seat and can only carry one person at a time.

E-scooters must be safe and roadworthy and must be fitted with front and back lights, as well as reflectors.

