€10.6 million worth of cocaine seized in South East

€10.6 million worth of cocaine has been seized in South East region following a vehicle interception in Kilkenny and searches in Waterford.

As part of Operation TARA and ongoing investigations into organised crime, Gardaí from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Waterford Drug and Crime Units carried out a series of operations on Tuesday, March 18th, 2025.

These operations included the interception of a heavy goods vehicle on the M9 in County Kilkenny shortly after 10am and searches of two business premises and a residential address in Waterford.

During the operation, 152 kilograms of cocaine (subject to analysis), valued at €10.6 million, was discovered in a sophisticated vehicle concealment.

A man aged 60 years was arrested pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

The operation was supported by Revenue Customs Service, the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

Following the operation, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of Organised & Serious Crime, said, 'This is a further example of An Garda Síochána's commitment to target the enablers and facilitators of organised crime.

The recently published European Union Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment (EU-SOCTA 2025) highlights that serious and organised crime undermines the very foundations of political, economic and social cohesion and stability through illicit proceeds, the perpetuation of violence and the extension of corruption.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

