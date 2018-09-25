Two arrests have been made and €13,000 worth of drugs have been seized in North Kilkenny on Sunday night, Kilkenny Garda Station has confirmed to Beat 102 103 this morning.

A grow-house was uncovered in Urlingford last Friday night, into Saturday morning.

€8,000 worth of amphetamines, €5,000 worth of cannabis and a further €6,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was all found at the scene.

Two men were arrested and questioned in connection with the drug seizure.

They were held overnight and released upon a pending file from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

