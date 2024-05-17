€16,500 raised for Matthew Healy Memorial

€16,500 has been raised for Matthew Healy Memorial.

The charity fundraiser is being held in honour of Matthew Healy, who died after being found unresponsive in a car Dunmore East in County Waterford in February.

Young Matthew would have celebrated his 7th birthday on Friday the 17th of May.

To celebrate his birthday and in his memory, a motorcycle and vintage car gathering/run will be held in Watergrasshill (T56 DE24) on the 19 th of May from 1pm.

The run will begin at 2pm with music and food trucks afterwards from 3-6pm.

All proceeds and donations will go to Make A Wish, a charity which reflects Matthew’s fun and adventurous character.

His father, James Healy, says he is celebrating his birthday by hosting the motorcycle and vintage car run in his memory.

James says his son had huge potential and was far beyond his years.

"We're shattered from it really. We will always remain that way because he had huge potential.

"I know parents are guilty of thinking that their own are fabulous.

"And while there is an element of that, he was fierce intelligent and fierce articulate from a very young age."

To make a donation, visit www.idonate.ie.