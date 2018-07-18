€173m invested in scientific sector in 2017

Last year was a good year for science in Ireland with over €173 million invested in the sector.

That is according to the annual report of Science Foundation Ireland.

Professor Mark Ferguson, Director General of the foundation, says Ireland ranks among in the best in the world in some areas of science: “If you look at the international indicators, Ireland is ranked 11 in the world and that’s very good.

“The foundation of Science Foundation Ireland is 48th in the world so we’ve come up significantly.

“For a small country, we’re very good in some specific subjects. For example, animal and dairy we’re number one, aminology we’re number one, nanotechnology we’re number two.”

Professor Ferguson says science research in Ireland benefits people and business.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss