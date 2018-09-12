Over €33,000 raised for man involved in horror scrambler bike tragedy

12 September 2018

Over €33,000 has been raised for a man who suffered a serious brain injury after a scrambler bike crashed into him in Dublin during the summer.

39-year-old Illabek Avetian lost his left eye after a scrambler ran into him and his wife at a park on June 9th.

A teenager was arrested following the incident and later released.

His wife, Anzhela, sustained a fractured pelvis in the crash and has been holding a vigil at her husband’s bedside since.

Speaking earlier this week, Anzhela said that her life had fallen apart.

“No one is answerable for this, how can this happen? We came to Ireland, from Lithuania, to begin a new life. “We wanted to have a child, to buy a home in Ireland, we were discussing our plans that day.

We decided this country loves us, we love this country and we’ll stay here, buy a home, make a life, have children. We had a lot of plans”, she said.

“But now I’ve lost my husband and I’m losing more and more of him with each day.”

You can visit the GoFundMe page by tapping this link.

Share it:













Don't Miss