News

€5.5 million Sports Hub opens in Clonmel

€5.5 million Sports Hub opens in Clonmel
Photo: John D Kelly
Rachael Dunphy
A multi-million sports hub was opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Clonmel today.

The sports complex, located on the TUS Clonmel Campus grounds, is home to a 400-meter IAAF-approved athletics track, walkways, cycleways, as well as a skatepark and playground.

The multipurpose sports facility, developed by Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in partnership with Tipperary County Council, won't only be for TUS students.

Local schools and the general public will also have access to the world-class facilities. Clonmel Sports Hub will be home to Clonmel Athletic Club, Clonmel Cycling Club and Clonmel Triathlon Club.

Speaking at the official opening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ,said he was convinced that taxpayers’ money spent on sport is money well spent.

"It’s not just about physical and mental health. It’s about building communities, increasing participation for all and enabling high performance athletes, who give us so much pride and pleasure, to succeed."

During his visit, Leo Varadkar met the family of Andrew Kearney, who had worked on the Sports Hub before passing away. A bench in his memory was unveiled by Andrew's widow Audrey and family.

Also present at the official opening today was TUS President Vincent Cunnane, who said the Technological University was proud of it's partnership with Tipperary County Council.

"There is a real impact resulting from having a Technological University located here in Clonmel in terms of the economy, the quality of life and the ability to attract and retain people in the region.”

