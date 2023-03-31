Play Button
€600k drugs seizure and three arrested as part of Operation Tara

Shaun Connolly
The advanced Garda taskforce 'Operation Tara' have confirmed the seizure of cannabis herb worth over €600,000.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drug strategy, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2.00 pm in the Balbriggan area of County Dublin on Thursday, 30th March.

€15,000 in cash was also seized during the course of the operation.

Three men, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested concerning drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at a Garda Station in North County Dublin.

The drugs seized have been forwarded to FSI for analysis.

Gardaí from the Wicklow and Bray Drugs Units previously conducted several searches under warrant across County Wicklow on Friday, 10th March.

During the operation, two separate properties were searched in Greystones and Wicklow Town, as well as a unit in Delgany.

Gardaí successfully seized illegal drugs worth €27,000. These included a variety of cocaine, cannabis herb amphetamine, and a total of €6000 in cash.

Operation Tara is fundamental to Garda taskforces, and investigations are ongoing.

 

