€713 million in funding for regional and local roads

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State Seán Canney and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer today announced an investment programme of €713 million for regional and local roads in 2025. This represents an overall increase of over 8% in funding this year for road and safety improvements on the vast interconnected regional and local road network.

Announcing this funding, Minister O’Brien said:

“My main priority is the ongoing maintenance and renewal of the regional and local road network, alongside strategic investment in developing and improving the road infrastructure network.

“Rehabilitation and maintenance is fundamental to keeping the network in a good condition, and a significant increase in funding has been provided for in 2025, with most of the funding going towards restoration of the network. This is essential for maintaining social and economic connectivity, linking people and places across the country.”

“In addition to maintaining our current road network, we are developing and upgrading this infrastructure through investing €70 million in vital strategic projects which are continuing to be progressed. These include those identified for development under the National Development Plan such as the Shannon Crossing and Killaloe Bypass project in Killaloe and Ballina, and the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Distributor Road in Limerick City.”

As part of the €70 million investment, more than €20 million is being allocated under the Specific Grant category for smaller-scale road improvements. These grants will fund a variety of projects, including bridge repairs, junction reconfigurations and initiatives to reduce traffic congestion in towns. They will also aim to enhance access to educational institutions, businesses and public transport. Funded projects in 2025 include rehabilitation of Ballycorkey Bridge in County Westmeath and R595 Old Court, Skibbereen to Baltimore realignment in County Cork.

Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, Seán Canney, said:

“This crucial funding will enhance road safety, with funding being allocated for over 330 safety projects this year, an increase of 20% from last year. These safety schemes aim to implement remedial measures to improve the overall safety of our road network, benefiting all road users. Increasing funding in safety projects is vital in reducing road fatalities and serious injuries, and helps to create a safer transport environment for all.”

"In response to the constant environmental challenges, we are designating €16.5 million for 315 projects focused on climate change adaptation to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of our roads. Projects to be completed in 2025 under the Climate Adaptation grant vary from flood alleviation works at Castleblayney, County Monaghan to seawall protection works at Aillroe/Erribul, County Clare."

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, said:

“As Minister with responsibility for Rural Transport, I know just how important it is that we continue to invest in our rural road network.

“This funding totaling €713 million will support and enhance towns, villages and communities the length and breadth of the State. It’s an investment that will boost connectivity, support businesses, and make daily commutes to school, work, and other activities easier and safer for families.”

The 2025 grants programme demonstrates a significant increase in investment across various grant categories, with boosted funding for Restoration Improvement, bridge rehabilitation, safety projects and the Community Involvement Scheme. The Department of Transport will also continue to offer grant assistance to Local Authorities for the implementation of reduced speed limits on rural local roads.

