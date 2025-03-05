€765k in contraband seized in Rosslare, the Midlands, the South East and Dublin

€765,000 in contraband has been seized in Dublin, Rosslare Europort, the Midlands and the South East.

Revenue officers discovered over 32kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €650,000, other illegal drugs, worth over €48,000, and over 1500 illicit tablets worth almost €2,400.

They also seized 600 cigarettes and 12kg of tobacco products with an estimated market value of over €11,000 as well as 166 counterfeit items, including brands like Adidas, Canada Goose and Gucci worth over €50k.

In addition to the above, almost 91 litres of alcohol, with a retail value of over €2600, was seized and nine weapons were also seized.

The contraband was seized during parcel searches over the past week with the assistance of detector dogs Ciara, Sam, Grace, and Enzo.

The parcels containing drugs originated from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, Thailand, Spain, and India, and were destined for addresses in Austria, Croatia, France, Romania, and nationwide.

The various illicit drugs consisted of Cannabis Resin (14.8g), Cannabis Oil (224mls), Butane Honey Oil (429g), Edibles (648g), Magic Mushrooms (1.6446kg), 2 Ethylamino- 2-Phenyl Cylohexanone (0.1g), 2MMC (0.28), 3 Chlorometh Cathinone (0.12), Cannabis oil (224ml), Cannabis resin (15.13g), edibles (648g), Gamma- Butyrolactone (1l), Khat (15.56kg), Kratom Powder (2.5kg), LSD (33 tabs), Nep Crystals (50g), Reefers (1), Synthacaine Containing 2-Mmc (5g), and a vape containing THC (1).

The illicit tablets consisted of Alprazolam, Zolpidem, Diazepam, Tapentadol and Zopiclone.

The counterfeit goods consisted of branded Adidas, Ami, Canada Goose, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, New Balance, Nike, The North Face, On Cloud, Ralph Lauren, Stone Island, Ugg, and Brooks.

The seized alcohol consisted of beer (40l), spirits (14l) and wine (109.5l). The cigarettes and tobacco seized were of various brands, and the weapons seized were pepper spray, shock baton and 2 telescope batons.

No further information is available as investigations are ongoing.

