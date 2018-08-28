Discussions are ongoing about the possible merger of credit unions in the region.

Talks are in the early stages about combining Bagenalstown Credit Union in County Carlow with St Canice’s in Kilkenny.

A representative from St Canice’s has confirmed to beat news that the talks are only in the early stages.

Meanwhile Bagenalstown Credit Union has said members were made aware of these talks following February’s AGM.

Both sides passed a motion in April of this year to bring the process to the next stage.

They are currently in a due diligence process and that’s expected to bring them up to the end of September.

Both sides say no decision will be made without final approval from members and an information evening will take place.

There have also made assurances that no jobs will be lost and whatever happens staff will be protected and looked after.

