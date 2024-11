A one-point six-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Co. Cork this morning.

The Irish National Seismic Network says the epicentre was around 5 kilometres northeast of Bandon at 5:50 am and was felt by members of the public.

The rare event happened at a very shallow depth and was recorded by seismometers in Dublin, Galway, Mayo, and as far away as Pembrokeshire in Wales.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.