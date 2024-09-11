Play Button
Eastern and midland train service suspended following 'tragic incident'

Joleen Murphy
Train services between Mullingar and Enfield have been suspended following a tragic incident on the line.

Irish Rail says emergency services are en route to the scene located in the the eastern and midlands region.

The 1.05pm service from Sligo to Connolly has been stopped near Enfield until further notice.

The 3.05pm train from Connolly to Sligo is being held in Maynooth, while the 4 o'clock service has yet to leave Connolly.

More to follow.. 

The full list of changes can be found on the Irish Rail website.

 

 

