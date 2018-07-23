Economic boom leading to rise in STIs

23 July 2018

The financial recovery is reportedly adding to an increase in sexually transmitted infections.

One of the country’s most prominent specialists, Dr Derek Freedman, says more money means more partying and more sex with strangers.

The risky behaviour is leading to pressure on clinics to treat STIs, with some patients reportedly being turned away because waiting times are so long.

There were eight new cases of syphilis each week in June and 28 cases of gonorrhoea.

“It’s human behaviour,” said Dr Freedman.

“Economies are booming, people are partying and people enjoy sex. The problem here is they appear to be enjoying any type of sex and they don’t particularly seek relationships.”

Digital Desk

