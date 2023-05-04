Ed Sheeran to appear on Late Late after death of Irish grandmother

Ed Sheeran will appear on RTÉ's The Late Late Show on Friday just days after the death of his grandmother in Co Wexford.

Anne Mary Sheehan died aged 98 in Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

The singer was forced to miss her funeral because he had to attend his ongoing copyright trial in New York.

On the day his album Subtract is released, Sheeran will speak to host Ryan Tubridy for an in-depth interview and exclusive performances of new music and fan favourites.

In a Late Late Show first, Tubridy interviews Sheeran in the round, surrounded by Irish fans who get the chance to chat with the musician and hear acoustic performances of his hit singles Perfect and Eyes Closed, as well as another track from his new album.

In the two-part interview, Sheeran will speak candidly about the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards and his tumultuous 2022 when his wife, Cherry, was diagnosed with cancer. He also discusses the Irish influences on his life and music and has a surprise for Tubridy that leaves him speechless.

Monaghan-born actor Caitríona Balfe will be in studio to chat about the enduring success of Outlander, now in its seventh season, and why she missed the slap that was heard around the world when she attended the Oscars for her hit movie Belfast.

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory Stories) and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will be on the show ahead of their appearance on a new RTÉ series Gaelic in the Joy. The show follows a group of prisoners who are participating in a rehabilitation programme and prepare them for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Croke Park.

Junk Kouture is the world’s largest sustainable fashion competition for young people. Five models will showcase their magnificent designs made from actual waste.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Friday, May 5th, at 9.35pm