Play Button
Play Button
News

Eight people arrested as gardaí seize cocaine worth €2.8m

Eight people arrested as gardaí seize cocaine worth €2.8m
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested eight people and seized €2.8 million worth of cocaine following searches in Dublin as part of an operation targeting organised crime.

On Tuesday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles shortly after 11am in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.

In addition, a planned search of a business premises in the Long Mile Road area was conducted with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit and personnel attached to the Divisional Drug Units in Ballyfermot and Sundrive Road Garda stations.

Advertisement

In the course of the operation an estimated 40kg of Cocaine with a street value of €2.8 million (subject to analysis), over 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and €78,000 in cash was seized.

Also seized was a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several communications devices.

Drug Trafficking Act

Eight people, seven men and one woman, with ages ranging between late 20s and early 50s, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and were detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, of Organised and Serious Crime, said: "Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities”

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man accused of vicious attack on popular Irish influencer

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí search for burglars who drowned dogs while robbing house in Tipperary

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Global sandwich franchise explores sale of business

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement