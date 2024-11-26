Eight people arrested in connection with suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

Eight people have been arrested in connection with suspected methanol poisoning cases in Laos.

Six people died after they became ill in Vang Vieng - a town popular with backpackers.

It's thought they were offered free shots that were laced with methanol which is sometimes added to mixed drinks as a cheaper alternative to alcohol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

14 tourists were taken to hospital after the incident.

Eight staff members aged between 23 and 44 from Nana Backpacker Hostel have been taken into custody regarding the investigation.

Simone White from the UK, Holly Bowles, and Bianca Jones from Melbourne, Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, and Freja Vennervald Sorensen from Denmark, and James Louis Hutson from the US have all died after the suspected methanol poisoning

