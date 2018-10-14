Eir restores broadband service saying ‘we apologise again for the inconvenience’

14 October 2018

Eir says it has resolved an internet outage that hit its service.

Customers across the country were affected by the issue late yesterday evening.

Eir has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

In a statement released this morning, they said: “Service has been restored to those eir customers that were impacted by the internet access outage. We apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.

“The outage was caused by a problem with an Eir DNS server that arose at approximately 14.30 on Saturday afternoon. Full service was restored around twelve hours later.”

