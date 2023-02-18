Elderly man seriously injured after dog attack in Wexford

An elderly man aged in his 70s was left seriously injured after he was attacked by a dog in Wexford earlier this week.

A Garda investigation remains underway after the attack happened at around 5pm on Monday evening. It occurred in the Hempfield Estate area of Enniscorthy.

The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital following the attack, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the Irish Independent, the elderly man’s dog was also attacked in the incident but escaped serious injury.

Advertisement

Gardaí confirmed that the dog who attacked the man has since been put down.

They said in a statement "Gardaí are investigating an incident where a male in his 70 was seriously injured by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford at approximately 5:00pm on Monday 13th February 2023.

"The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The dog has now been destroyed.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Advertisement

This incident is the latest in a series of dog attacks to have taken place in Ireland recently.

Nine year old Alejandro Mizsan was attacked by a pitbull in Co Wexford last November when he was playing football with his friends at Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy.

Alejandro suffered serious injuries in the attack including his bottom lip and each of his cheeks torn off, with extensive damage near his left eye and leg injuries.

Just last month, there were calls from senior Government figures for an overhaul to Ireland's current dog laws.