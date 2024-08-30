Elderly woman (80s) dies after being struck by a truck in Donegal

A woman in her 80s has died after she was struck by a truck in Donegal.

It happened on Church Street in the village of St Johnston shortly after 2pm today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.

The woman's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the vicinity of St. Johnston at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to the investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

