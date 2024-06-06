Elderly woman killed after being struck by lorry in Mayo

A woman in her 70s has been killed after she was hit by a lorry in Mayo.
It happened in a supermarket car park in Westport shortly before midday pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident.
Shortly before 12 noon, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to an incident in a supermarket car park in Westport where a female pedestrian was struck by a lorry.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.