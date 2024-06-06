Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Elderly woman killed after being struck by lorry in Mayo

Elderly woman killed after being struck by lorry in Mayo
Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman in her 70s has been killed after she was hit by a lorry in Mayo.

It happened in a supermarket car park in Westport shortly before midday pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident.

Shortly before 12 noon, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to an incident in a supermarket car park in Westport where a female pedestrian was struck by a lorry.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ireland's domestic economy grows 1.4% in first quarter

 By Beat News
News 2

Molly Martens released from prison in United States

 By Joleen Murphy
Ours to Protect 3

Ep 52 - Ours To Protect Finale on Beat

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement