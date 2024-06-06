Elderly woman killed after being struck by lorry in Mayo

A woman in her 70s has been killed after she was hit by a lorry in Mayo.

It happened in a supermarket car park in Westport shortly before midday pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident.

Shortly before 12 noon, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to an incident in a supermarket car park in Westport where a female pedestrian was struck by a lorry.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.