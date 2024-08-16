Electric Picnic goers turned away from main campsite hours before first acts hit the stage

Electric Picnic attendees have already been queueing for over an hour to get into the overflow campsite, as the festival officially gets underway this evening.

75 thousand campers are expected to attend this weekend, but hours before the first act has taken stage, new arrivals to the Stradbally site have already been directed towards the overflow areas, with no room left in the main campsite.

Speaking to Beat, 18-year-old Luke Doyle from Castledermot said they walked the main site for over 3 hours to find a pitch before being turned away.

"We got here around half 8 in the morning, and the queues were long enough to get in with the bag checks and all.

Honestly from then we were walking and walking around [the main campsite] for hours, there was no spaces whatsoever.

"And then we were waiting and asking people, and waiting about an hour to be updated about the overflow, before waiting another hour with around 2-300 other people to actually get into the site.

"It's packed already. I hope there's enough space for everyone but I honestly don't know. When I was walking around the main site there were a good few people even still looking for spaces."

Organisers have told Beat News that staff are on hand to direct 'Picnicers' to sites with more space, with space being filled up campsite-by-campsite.

For those lucky enough to find a space, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry for those in Co Laois.

The performances kick off this evening with Gerry Cinnamon and Noah Kahan are the headline acts tonight.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the signs are good for the whole event.

"It's going to be a very good overall weekend. No real rain expect, maybe a chance of a shower Saturday or Sunday, but it's really going to be very pleasant.

"It won't be too warm, might be a little bit of jumper-on-jumper-off and the best of the sunny spells will be in the evenings."