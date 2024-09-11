Dublin Zoo elephants 'no longer at risk' following deadly virus outbreak

Dublin Zoo says all its elephants are now healthy following the break-out of a deadly virus.

Two elephants died from the EEHV disease in July while three others contracted it.

It has now been revealed that each 0f the three elephants have recovered and are no longer at risk.

The Director of the Zoo says it's a bittersweet moment as they're relieved and grateful their herd has recovered.

However, they said they'll never forget the tragic loss of two elephants.

EEHV is a life threatening virus that only exists in elephants and has a higher mortality rate among younger members of the herd.

All five asian female elephants at Dublin Zoo contracted the virus over the summer while the one male elephant did not.

The virus resulted in the deaths of eight-year-old Avani and a 7 year-old elephant named Zinda who both died due to the disease.

There were concerns for the three others, particularly the younger elephants.

Dublin Zoo has revealed they have recovered and are no longer at risk.

The Director of Dublin Zoo says they'll never forget the tragic loss of two elephants.

In a statement released by the Zoo today they say the remaining elephants are being monitored closely.

"After hundreds of hours of dedicated care from Dublin Zoo staff, along with unprecedented support from international veterinary experts, other zoos, and cooperation from An Garda Síochána, as well as the Irish and British governments, the elephants have recovered and are healthy again.

"Dublin Zoo is delighted to announce that all Asian elephants in its herd are now healthy, following an outbreak of the EEHV virus over the summer.

"In July, Dublin Zoo announced that two elephants, Asha (17 years old) and Samiya (10 years old), had tested positive for the virus. This came after the heartbreaking deaths of two younger elephants, Avani (8 years old) and Zinda (7 years old), due to the disease. Dina, the 40-year-old matriarch of the herd, also tested positive, but because of her age, she was not considered at high risk for serious illness.

"All three elephants have now recovered and are no longer at risk from EEHV, thanks to the incredible efforts of Dublin Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams in monitoring and treating the animals."

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo, said: “It’s a bittersweet moment for everyone here at Dublin Zoo. While we are relieved and grateful that our elephant herd has recovered from the EEHV outbreak, we will never forget the tragic loss of two elephants earlier in this challenging journey. This outcome is the result of two months of unwavering dedication and hard work from our animal care and veterinary teams, whose commitment has made us incredibly proud.

“We are determined to use our experiences during this trying time for Dublin Zoo in a positive way, and the widespread interest in the story has led to outreach from the Irish scientific community, who were keen to offer assistance and advice. A number of these conversations, while at an early stage, offer a potential path towards an effective treatment of EEHV.”

