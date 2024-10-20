Elon Musk to give away $1 Million a day until US election

Elon Musk is promising to give away $1 million a day until the US election to someone who signs his online petition.

The Tesla boss is backing America PAC, a political group he set up to support Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

It's understood that the first million has already been awarded to a man named John Dreher during a campaign event in Pennsylvania yesterday.

Advertisement

The goal of the $1M/day prize is to maximize awareness of our petition to support The Constitution https://t.co/2zamrgJLuW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

With just over two weeks to go until the US Presidential election, the race is heating up.

Polls show both candidates are neck and neck, with a difference of just 1.6% between them. Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in the lead at 49.4% while former President Donald Trump is at 47.8%.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.