Elon Musk to give away $1 Million a day until US election

(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Elon Musk is promising to give away $1 million a day until the US election to someone who signs his online petition.

The Tesla boss is backing America PAC, a political group he set up to support Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

It's understood that the first million has already been awarded to a man named John Dreher during a campaign event in Pennsylvania yesterday.

With just over two weeks to go until the US Presidential election, the race is heating up.

Polls show both candidates are neck and neck, with a difference of just 1.6% between them. Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in the lead at 49.4% while former President Donald Trump is at 47.8%.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

