Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Dungarvan in Waterford this afternoon (Sunday).

It happened at Ballyneety cross on the N72 at around 3:45pm.

The road is closed from the Cappoquin side and will remain closed for some time this afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road reopens later.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.