A road traffic collision involving two vehicles has taken place in Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the N76 near Callan.

It is understood that the incident happened around 6.40am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is not yet known if any injuries have occurred.

More to follow..

