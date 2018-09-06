Emergency services attend scene of collision involving a school bus

06 September 2018

Update – 11.20am: Nine people, including six schoolchildren, are reported to be in hospital after a collision between a school bus and car in Co. Limerick.

Virgin Media is reporting that six schoolchildren and three adults have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that include bone fractures.

______

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a school bus and a car in Limerick.

It happened near Ahane National School, Lisnargry at around 8 o’clock this morning.

#WATCH: Nine hospitalised following Limerick school bus collision https://t.co/132aDnmAKu — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 6, 2018

It’s understood a number of people were injured but not seriously.

Three units of the Limerick Fire Service are at the scene and the road is closed.

A number of diversions are in place.

Share it:













Don't Miss