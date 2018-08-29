A woman has died after being struck by a train between Waterford and Kilkenny this evening.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene.

The service departed Heuston Station in Dublin at 18.35 but was forced to make an unscheduled stop just after Kilkenny.

The train was due to arrive at Plunkett Station in Waterford at 20.50.

Passengers have been advised to expect a lengthy delay.

18.35 Heuston to Waterford delayed, emergency services attending tragic incident on the line near Kilkenny — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 29, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss