Emergency services attending road traffic collision in Tipperary

Emergency services and Gardaí are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Tipperary.

The incident happened this afternoon on the N24 outside Clonmel.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the single vehicle collision where a car has flipped onto it's roof near the Cahir road roundabout.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The road remains open at this time and a clean up operation is underway.

It's understood there are traffic delays in the area. However, traffic movement is flowing.

