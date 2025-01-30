Play Button
Emergency services attending road traffic collision in Tipperary

Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Emergency services and Gardaí are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Tipperary.

The incident happened this afternoon on the N24 outside Clonmel.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the single vehicle collision where a car has flipped onto it's roof near the Cahir road roundabout.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The road remains open at this time and a clean up operation is underway.

It's understood there are traffic delays in the area. However, traffic movement is flowing.

