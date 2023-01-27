Emergency services attending the scene of two traffic collisions in Wexford

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of two traffic collisions that occurred on the M11 Southbound in Co. Wexford today.

The M11 has been closed in both directions between junctions 23 and 24 while the scene is being attended.

Garda Traffic Update: The M11 is closed on both directions at junctions 23 and 24, between Gorey and Enniscorthy, due to a road traffic incident. Local Diversions are in place and delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/kouvtxEwoC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 27, 2023

Diversions are in place and delays are expected.

As emergency services are still attending there is no further information is available at this time.

More to follow.