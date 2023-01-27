Play Button
Emergency services attending the scene of two traffic collisions in Wexford

Shaun Connolly
Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of two traffic collisions that occurred on the M11 Southbound in Co. Wexford today.

The M11 has been closed in both directions between junctions 23 and 24 while the scene is being attended.

Diversions are in place and delays are expected.

As emergency services are still attending there is no further information is available at this time.

More to follow.

