Emergency services are attending the scene of a fire in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The fire is understood to have broken out in the last hour in an apartment block in the town centre.

One unit of the fire Service is currently at the scene while Gardaí are also in attendance.

Large clouds of smoke seen billowing from the premises.

No injuries have yet been reported.

More to follow..

