Emergency services dealing with a road traffic incident in Co. Waterford

08 September 2018

UPDATE AT 15:57 ON 8TH SEPTEMBER: The road has since reopened. No serious injuries are being reported.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the main Waterford to Dungarvan Road.

The N25 has been closed near the Long Haul approaching Kilmeaden.

It’s following a crash between a van and a car.

Four units of the Waterford Fire Service from the City and Portlaw are at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place.

@beat102103 Car on fire on the Waterford to Dungarvan road just before the Ballyduff turn off. No police on the scene yet pic.twitter.com/FsTZSIeijW — Boss Rattye (@RossBattye) September 8, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss