Energy companies admit billing errors will effect thousands of customers

Two of the largest energy providers in the State have admitted mistakes in billing their customers.

Bord Gáis Energy has apologised after mistakenly taking direct debit payments twice from 11,500 of its customers.

Meanwhile, Electric Ireland says 11,000 customers didn't receive bills for months, with account holders now preparing themselves for a shock.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says these types of blunders are hard to believe:

"It is extraordinary seeing as this is their core work; billing people, providing electricity and gas an sending out bills.

"Two of the biggest energy providers in the State.

"Electric Ireland, which is owned by ESB, which is ultimately owned by the taxpayer.

"Bord Gáis Energy which would have almost 700,000 customers and Electric Ireland has around 1.1 million customers, they both have billing errors."

According to the Irish Independent, Bord Gáis Energy said it was investigating the cause of this issue with AIB to avoid it happening again in the future.

Irish electricity most expensive in Europe

The new comes as electricity prices have been delcared as the most expensive in Europe.

The latest Household Energy Price Index, shows the unit price for electricity in Ireland is almost double the EU average and has almost doubled for some households in the past year, despite a series of cost-of-living credits.

The Irish Independent quotes the report as stating residential electricity prices ranged from 9.2 cent per kilowatt hour in Hungary to 49.9 cent in Ireland.

The EU average was 28.3 cent per kilowatt hour.

