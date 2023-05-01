England to ban electric shock collars for dogs and cats

The British Government has made the decision to ban electric shock collars for dogs and cats in England.

Proposals had been delayed due to a legal challenge from animal owners but will now come into effect on February 1, 2024.

The practice has been illegal in Wales since 2010 and recently in France since January of this year.

Many pet owners use the device for training. The collar sends electric shocks to the animal's neck, which can last for up to eleven seconds and will work for as far as two miles away.

The Kennel Club has welcomed the decision after a ten-year campaign to ban the accessory.

The charity's CEO Mark Beazley said: “The legislation banning electric shock collars in England, which comes into force next year, is a historic moment for animal welfare and will put an end to the misery and suffering of countless dogs who are still subject to these cruel and unnecessary devices.

"There is simply no excuse for using these devices, which cause physical and psychological harm, especially given the vast array of positive training methods available."

He added: “This is the culmination of over a decade of campaigning for us and we applaud Defra for helping to safeguard the welfare of our nation’s much-loved dogs.

"More action is urgently needed in Scotland, where regulations are needed to replace the ineffective guidance currently in place, and we will not rest until we see the complete ban on these devices that cause suffering and harm.”

